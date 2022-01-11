WATCH LIVE: Angie Motshekga briefs media on 2022 school year

Citizen Reporter

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will on Tuesday morning hold a media briefing regarding the opening of schools for the 2022 academic year.

Schools face another year of having to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, but Motshekga aims to have this year return to normal, after “two years of instability”.

She told SABC News on Monday that schools need to “live side-by-side with Covid-19 and just make sure that life goes on.”

Impoverished areas saw more than 50% of their schooling lost last year due to the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Schools must ‘live side-by-side with Covid’, says Motshekga

News also broke on Tuesday that no matric results will appear on any public platforms this year.

This is reportedly due to the recognition of the July 2021 Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which meant the rights of privacy when it came to the collection, retention, dissemination and use of personal information of student information had to be adhered to and respected.

The sudden change comes just days before the class of 2021’s final examination results were due to be released.

Motshekga is expected to elaborate on these and many more topics.

Watch the briefing live below:

NOW READ: Pressure mounts on DBE to end 30% pass mark