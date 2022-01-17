Reitumetse Makwea
Unplaced pupils: Parents’ preference for ‘suburb schools’ blamed

Township schools ‘battle with crime and flagging standards’.

Cosas spokesperson Douglas Ngobeni said the quality of education should not be determined by where pupils went to school. Picture: iStock
While the department of basic education (DBE) has attributed the thousands of unplaced pupils to parent preference when applying for schools, many parents said they were flocking to suburban schools to seek quality education for their children. Parent Mary Seloshe said although some schools in the township produced great results, many of them struggled with resources, bad publicity, crime, and never held to the same standard. “Some schools nowadays include programming in the curriculum, and also an advanced programme mathematics class, to help kids understand and love maths,” she said. “And even though not all suburban schools have those extra...

