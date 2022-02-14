Sipho Mabena
14 Feb 2022
Education

Teacher ‘shortages’ due to school locations, not lack of permit renewal, says dept

Sipho Mabena

The Immigration Act, the Citizenship Act, and the Refugees Act are being reviewed, dramatically curtailing the liberties of foreign nationals working in SA.

Students back in class on their first day of school at the Olievenhoutbosch Primary School, 12 January 2022. Photo for illustration only: citizen.co.za/Jacques Nelles
Claims that the department of basic education’s decision not to renew the contracts of about 254 foreign teachers without permanent residence permits has led to a predicament in some provinces has been met with scepticism. According to the Sunday Times, the move has left a “gaping hole” in North West and Limpopo, with some maths and physical science classes now having to accommodate up to 66 pupils at a time. But education expert Mary Metcalfe said provincial governments must comply with home affairs processes and that one of the issues regarding teacher shortages was the location of schools relative to...

