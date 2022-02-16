Four pupils arrested after bullying classmate in Limpopo

Kgomotso Phooko

Four pupils in Limpopo have reportedly been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly bullying and beating up a classmate at Motlalaohle Secondary School.

This was after the community demanded justice be served.

Botlokwa bullying incident

The incident occurred on Monday outside the school in Botlokwa, Limpopo. A video of four pupils assaulting Moyahabo Mahomela made the rounds on WhatsApp and Facebook.

In the video, other pupils can be seen cheering despite the violence being meted out to their fellow schoolmates.

In photos shared on Facebook, blood can be seen pouring down Mahomela’s face after the alleged assault. In another photo, one of the suspects is seen kicking Mahomela.

Daniel Mokgokong, who runs the local NGO Ikageleng Development Forum, said that he was told by a police officer that the four pupils were arrested and have been charged with assault.

Limpopo community demands justice

Community members allegedly demanded that police arrest the perpetrators after they had failed to do so on the day Mahomela opened a case of assault.

She sought help from Mokgokong, whose NGO campaigns for anti-bullying and works alongside the local police.

“Because she is a minor and did not know a way forward, she contacted me for help to follow up on her case,” said Mokgokong.

He said that he is baffled by the incident as they had visited the school before for an anti-bullying campaign.

Another victim of bullying in the area, who asked to remain anonymous, says one of the girls in the video is known around the area for attacking other pupils.

Jane Letoboko, a friend of Mahomela, told The Citizen the victim is in immense pain.

She said Mahomela is being treated at a local clinic and social workers have arranged counselling for her. Mahomela has also allegedly said she had thought of committing suicide.

Investigation continues

The pupils have been suspended, and the school principal scheduled a meeting with the parents of the pupils for Thursday.

A station commander from Botlokwa police station said that students were arrested and will appear in court on Thursday.

He, however, refused to confirm that it was the four girls involved in the assault at Motlalaohle Secondary School.

