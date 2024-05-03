‘I only have eight body guards not 10’ says Johannesburg mayor

While Johannesburg residents strggle with crime everyday, the mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says he inherited the body gaurds

City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has defended his large contingent of bodyguards, saying he only has eight bodyguards and not 10.

SOCA debate response

Gwamanda came under public criticism after media reports on his alleged security detail and a fleet of luxury vehicles that accompanied him to various places.

He used his response to the State of the City Address (SOCA) to clarify allegations that he and his coalition partners were abusing the City’s resources.

“I do not have 10 bodyguards. The eight bodyguards that are there were given to me by councillor Mpho Phalatse. The car that I am being driven in is a car that I got from Mpho Phalatse,” Gwamanda said.

According to Gwamanda, he preferred using his own private car to the mayoral vehicle that the city provided for him.

“I travel in my private car more than I do with bodyguards, that’s the kind of leader that I am. The City of Johannesburg embraces me in the absence of protectors,” he said.

Gwamanda accused the DA of passing down the large number of bodyguards that the mayor and the speaker of the council have. But the DA has denied this.

Gwamanda became mayor after his party member Thapelo Amad resigned as mayor after being accused of incompetence.

Gwamanda said he also saw no need for too many bodyguards.

“There is no need for us to have 100 bodyguards,” he said.

Gwamanda said the only thing that his administration had done was to continue with a VIP policy that the DA had left behind when the party was in power in Johannesburg.

“Speaker, this administration has only sought to take an existing structure and table it before council for record purposes and for there to be an assessment that is conducted on how we move forward with our inheritance,” he said.

The DA said it was not against the mayor and his mayoral team getting VIP protection but they complained about the increased amount.