Zuluboy ‘not paid because of MK party connections’

Zuluboy was booked by the Durban Film Office (DFO) to facilitate the Book Adaptation to Film Session for two days.

Rapper and actor Mxolisi ‘Zuluboy’ Majozi is crying foul after claiming to have not been paid for his services at last week’s Articulate Africa Art and Book Fair in Durban because of his political affiliation.

“I was told personally that there was a phone call that came in while I was facilitating the first event. I was told that some deputy head of Parks and Recreation was asking why they are hiring uMkhonto we Sizwe members in things of the city,” Zuluboy explained to The Citizen.

Zuluboy is one of the co-founders of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party’s creative council.

The rapper was booked by the Durban Film Office (DFO) to facilitate the Book Adaptation to Film Session. This was a masterclass to empower and educate aspiring writers on how to translate a book into film/screenplay.

The discussion took place at the Natural Science Museum featuring panellists such as Dudu Busani (The Wife series), Cynthia Jele (Happiness is four letter word), Angela Makholwa (Red Ink, currently on Showmax) and Gugu Ms Gugu Kunene who has written various radio stories that have aired on Ukhozi FM.

“I don’t understand how do I send two invoices. What was the second day going to say, cancellation?” asked Zuluboy, who facilitated the first day on Wednesday but didn’t do so on Thursday after the alleged call from above had come in to stop him from doing so.

DFO speaks

Speaking to The Citizen on the day of her return from maternity leave, senior manager at DFO Sharon Gumede said she wasn’t around to oversee the session in question, as project manager Fezile Peko was responsible for hiring Zuluboy.

Peko had been acting in the senior manager capacity since March.

“This is so disappointing to hear,” Gumede said.

“According to my knowledge Mxolisi [Zuluboy] was requested to submit two invoices, as he was hired by two different departments (Parks and Recreation and Durban Film Office) for the two different days,” shared Gumede.

“He only submitted one with amounts for both days which is not permissible or possible administratively. Other panellists submitted accordingly and have since been paid,” said the senior manager.

But Zuluboy maintained his stance.

“I sent one invoice with the template that they sent. I sent the invoice and I costed the second day for cancellation. They said that because this matter is with the city why don’t you just send one invoice for one day and we can process that payment? I said no, I would not do that because I know if I send you two invoices, you’re off the hook.”

The Citizen is in possession of the invoice in question which Zuluboy sent to the organization.

“He’s creating barriers for himself as he hasn’t inserted a bank name or a bank account number in the invoice

“This is disappointing and I’m not sure why this has taken this route. He must rectify the invoice as he has been requested,” responded Gumede.

No problems before

Both Zuluboy and the DFO confirmed that the two parties had previously worked well in the past with no payment issues.

But the DJ Gogo rapper still refuses to send the two invoices as requested.

“I don’t understand why this two invoicing thing is an issue. I was never told to direct invoices to separate people, I was told to send invoices to the service provider.”

