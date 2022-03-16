Lesufi to visit Tsakane, Reshogofaditswe schools after death of Grade 10 learner

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is due to meet concerned parents and school leadership bodies following the death of a Grade 10 learner after an alleged assault in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni last week.

15-year-old Nhlanhla Tshabalala from Reshogofaditswe Secondary School died after an altercation at neighbouring Tsakane Secondary School, allegedly perpetrated by a teacher and a caretaker, African Reporter reported last Tuesday.

Tshabalala was said to have gone to the school to collect his backpack and cellphone, after they had been taken by a group of boys who ganged up on him the previous day.

News24 reports Tshabalala went to fetch his belongings from his girlfriend.

He was allegedly carrying a toy gun.

When he arrived at the school, the teacher and caretaker allegedly wrestled Tshabalala and pinned him to the ground. When he asked for his books, he was allegedly assaulted with a golf club.

Tshabalala’s father Jacob said he was shocked to find his son in the company of police.

He said his son went to his grandmother’s house after the incident, and received a call shortly afterwards that he was vomiting blood.

The family rushed Tshabalala to Pholosong Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

“We want the people responsible for my son’s death to be held accountable. They must pay for cutting my son’s life short,” Jacob told African Reporter.

Tsakane police spokesperson Sergeant Lerato Mngomezulu confirmed an inquest docket had been opened, and that investigations were underway.

Lesufi visit

Lesufi is due to meet with both Tsakane and Reshogofaditswe Secondary Schools’ representative council of learners (RCL), school governing bodies (SGB) and parents on Wednesday.

The department said the visit was to assure and explain that an independent investigate law firm would be investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and to discourage disruptive activities from both schools.

After Tshabalala’s death, existing service delivery protests in the area escalated, with News24 reporting learners had already missed out on a month of school.

Lesufi will be meeting with the RCL at 3pm, the SGB at 4pm and parents at 5pm.

“The appointment of the independent law firm will give us a preliminary report to share with the family and the school. I want to prioritise the family because they want answers,” Lesufi said when he visited the grieving family of Tshabalala earlier this week.

Edited by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication African Reporter, by Doreen Mokgolo. Read the original article here.