Shoprite provides bursary opportunities for the youth

Stephen Tau

South Africa is currently going through an unemployment crisis – with young people who are in most need of jobs.

But, in order for one to get that well paying job, one also needs to have studied beyond matric and, therefore, the Shoprite Group has an opportunity for prospective students who want to further their studies.

Shoprite is offering all-inclusive bursaries for the 2023 academic year. The bursaries are available in the fields of study that are within the industry, which include accounting, e-commerce, food sciences and information technology.

The retail group has been supporting on average 300 students at a cost of more than R17 million.

The bursaries also cover tuition fees and on-campus accommodation.

Bursary holders also have access to Shoprite’s employee wellness programme, which includes access to medical advice, counselling services, financial coaching and legal advice.

According to the group’s Senior Early Careers Talent Specialist, Lungile Koti, they are looking to invest in the youth, individuals that want to grow and develop into future leaders.

Registered university students with a 65% aggregate or higher can apply for the group’s bursary programme by visiting the Bursary and Graduate Opportunities page on www.shopriteholdings.co.za by 31 August 2022.

