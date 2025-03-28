South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Home Affairs issued 12 200 study visas to foreign nationals last year

Avatar photo

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

28 Mar 2025

12:33 pm

The number of foreign nationals granted study visas by Home Affairs represents roughly 1.2% of all enrolled higher education students in SA.

Home Affairs granted 12 000 study visas after 18 000 applications from foreign nationals in 2023/24

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Foreign nationals are accessing South African higher education opportunities by the thousands.  

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) recently detailed the number of study visas granted to foreign students during the 2023/24 financial year.

DHA also revealed the number of applications received and denied, showing that 67% of all study visa applications were approved.

More than 1.7 million students nationally

DHA were responding to a written parliamentary question posed by the EFF’s Thapelo Mogale earlier in March.

The department confirmed that the total number of applications for South African study visas in the last financial year amounted to 18 115, with 12 219 of those being approved.

The number of foreign applicants is a fraction of the overall number of university applications at just one institute, with the University of Free State confirming to The Citizen earlier this year that they had received 180 000 undergraduate applications for 2025.

Last year, the portfolio committee on higher education heard that university enrolments for 2024 topped 1.1 million, while TVET and community institutions added another 650 000 students.   

Less than 1% overstay study visa

DHA was asked about the steps that were taken to ensure that the approved were, in fact, registered with tertiary education institutions in South Africa.  

The department said all foreign students needed was a correctly completed Form 8 from Home Affairs and an official acceptance letter from the institution confirming the duration of the course.

“This is accompanied by an undertaking by the Registrar or Principal of the learning institution confirming that the student is registered with the relevant legislation,” stated DHA’s response.

Mogale also asked what happened when a study visa holder was no longer registered, as well as how many overstayed the visa in the previous financial year.

“The requirement is that the Registrar or Principal of the learning institution should notify the Director-General that the applicant is no longer registered with such institution,” the DHA stated.

The number of foreign students found to be overstaying their visas was minimal, at just 39 — less than 1% of the number of approved visas.

NOW READ: Cape Independence leader blames Home Affairs for his citizenship problems

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Department of Home Affairs foreign nationals study university

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: ‘I will sue the state’ — Kwinana shouts as drama unfolds in court
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: So what if there is a shack in the back?
News Human trafficking: ‘Sophisticated’ syndicates operating with government assistance
Betway PSL Royal AM back on market after Moodley deal collapses
News Crocodile rips off boy’s arm at fishing resort

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp