WATCH: Dr Molefi Oliphant school of Specialisation launched

Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) says the Dr Molefi Oliphant Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation is a true example of a school of the future.

The GDE officially launched the school with a focus on Renewable Energy and Climate Change in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark, on Tuesday.

The legendary Dr Molefi Oliphant, HOD Edward Mosuwe and Gauteng Education Portfolio Committee Chairperson Matome Chiloane were among the guests who attended the launch of the school.

Born and raised in Bophelong, where the school is located, Dr Oliphant grew to become a prolific figure in the province’s basic education sector and played a significant role in South African soccer and community development.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anticipation building for Apple’s new iPhone launch

Attendees were first given a display of a smart home which had a biometric fingerprint system coded by learners at the school and augmented reality headsets.

The smart home also contained virtual reality textbooks that can be stored on a single 3D printed object that learners scan with their smartphones and then proceed to see 3D animations of certain subject matter.

Learners also exhibited a robotic car that they coded to be remote-controlled via a mobile app, which they coded themselves and created their own calculator, which is available on every learner’s tablet, and has the capability of showing the multiples of all numbers and quiz learners about these multiples

The GDE said the Dr Molefi Oliphant Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation encapsulates its vision to ensure that learners to have access to a specialised, modern, relevant, dynamic and responsive curriculum that is an alternative to the traditional academic curriculum, and prioritises critical skill areas.

“The GDE is proud to have 20 such schools across the province in which learners are immersed in fields such as Engineering; Commerce and Entrepreneurship; Maths, Science and ICT; Sports; and Performing and Creative Arts,” it said.

ALSO READ: R300k a year for SA’s priciest schools: Totally worth it, say the experts