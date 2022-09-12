Fujifilm announces availability and pricing for X-H2 mirrorless camera

Faizel Patel

Fujifilm South Africa has released the local pricing and availability of the newly announced X-H2 mirrorless camera, joining the X-H2S as Fujifilm’s flagship X Series cameras.

The new shooter features a back-illuminated 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor and the high-speed X-Processor 5, boasting the highest image quality in the history of the X Series.

The X-H2 is capable of capturing up to 160MP high-resolution stills plus high-definition 8K/30P video, and offers a shutter speed as fast as 1/180000 sec alongside ISO125 as standard sensitivity.

Joining the X-H2S on top

Earlier this year, Fujifilm introduced the X-H2S, the other X Series flagship, suited to capture moving subjects thanks to the ability to take up to 40 frames per second in blackout-free continuous-shooting.

It included a stacked-layer back-illuminated 26.16MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS, compared to the back-illuminated 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor on the X-H2.

The high-speed X-H2S excels in shooting a moving subject, whereas the new high-resolution X-H2 delivers exceptional image quality that transcends the normal quality limit for the format.

Fujifilm said by developing a double-flagship structure by adding the X-H2 to the X-H2S, it ensures to cater to all the shooting needs of professional photographers and videographers.

160MP Pixel Shift included

The X-H2 is the first X Series camera that provides the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot function to enable 4x higher image resolution and accurate colour reproduction.

This enables the camera to produce images of up to 160MP in size. It does so by using the five-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) to shift the image sensor at high precision in order to carry out automatic shooting of 20 frames in a single click of the shutter.

The dedicated Pixel Shift Combiner software processes the captured frames to generate an image containing some 160 million pixels, which is perfect for commercial photography and digital archiving of cultural assets.

Advanced stills capturing capabilities

The X-H2’s new 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor has an improved pixel structure to efficiently bring in a greater amount of light.

This means ISO125 (compared to ISO160 on the X-H2S) is available as a standard sensitivity, which is particularly beneficial during day-time outdoor shooting or to take advantage of fast lenses to produce bokeh images.

The use of the new sensor and resulting ability to control exposure time at a greater precision have improved the fastest shutter speed for the electronic shutter by approximately 2.5 stops – from the previous X-T4’s 1/32000 sec to a significant 1/180000 sec on the X-H2.

This allows users to leave the aperture wide open in glary conditions such as a sunny beach or to capture a split-second motion in studio and other locations.

8K/30P video

The X-H2 is the first APS-C sensor camera to support the recording of high-resolution 8K/30P video. It is packed with other features to facilitate high-quality video production in a variety of conditions, including the five-axis IBIS mechanism that offers up to 7.0-stops of image stabilisation.

The X-H2 also supports three Apple ProRes codecs: ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, and ProRes 422 LT.

Viewfinder and LCD display

The X-H2 comes equipped with a high-magnification and high-definition 5.76-million-dot electronic viewfinder with 0.8x magnification.

It suppresses parallax and distortion which typically occurs when an eye position becomes displaced while using the viewfinder.

The X-H2 shares the same design features as the X-H2S such as a 1.28” LCD display on the top panel that allows users to check settings at any time, a highly robust body that withstands heavy professional use, a standalone video-recording button, as well as a 1.62-million-dot vari-angle touchscreen rear LCD monitor.

Finally, the X-H2 includes dual memory card slots supporting CFexpress Type B and SD cards.

Pricing and availability

The X-H2 will be available in South Africa in mid-September and set to retail for a suggested R33 000 for the body.

Two new lenses

Fujifilm South Africa is also bringing the Fujinon XF56mmF1.2 R WR and the Fujinon GF20-35mmF4 R WR

The XF56mmF1.2 R WR sets a new standard for mid-telephoto lenses, making it a great option for still-life and street subjects

The Fujinon GF20-35mmF4 R WR now gives Fujifilm’s GFX users an ultra-wide-angle large format zoom.

Pricing and availability

The Fujinon XF56mmF1.2 R WR will be retailing for a suggested R16 000 incl. VAT, with the Fujinon GF20-35mmF4 R WR going for a suggested R42 000.

Both should be available in South Africa during the course of September.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with animated notches