5-year-old pupil’s death at Coronationville school being investigated after conflicting accounts

The death of five-year-old Manqoba Mnisi at Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg, has left his family shattered and the community demanding answers.

Manqoba, a Grade R pupil, allegedly died after being left alone in a classroom during a school function.

Conflicting accounts

According to reports from the family and community members, after the young boy was left unattended, he attempted to climb out of a classroom window, became stuck and suffocated. It is further alleged that no one heard his cries for help amid the noise of the function taking place on the school premises.

A passerby reportedly spotted the child, but by then it was too late.

However, the school allegedly told the family that Manqoba was found lifeless next to a toilet – a version of events that has raised serious concerns about transparency and accountability.

The grieving family has questioned why there are conflicting accounts about where and how the child was found.

Department confirms investigation

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed the incident on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

“A Grade R boy learner from [Bernard] Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg, tragically passed away after sustaining injuries on school premises,” the department said.

“The department has instituted investigations into the matter and the outcomes will be communicated in due course once all processes have been concluded.”

The department did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Family seeks justice

Manqoba’s family said they are still seeking answers and justice. They have alleged that the school has refused to return the child’s clothes and school bag. They also claim that the teacher involved has since disappeared.

The family believes the incident is the result of the school’s negligence.

The tragedy has also sparked outrage among community members, who have called for accountability and clarity on what happened inside the school on the day Manqoba died.

The Teddy Bear Foundation, an NGO based in Johannesburg, has also condemned the incident.

The NGO’s clinical director, Dr. Shaheda Omar, described the incident as a “heinous violation inflicted on an innocent and helpless child”.

“The fear and the trauma that the child suffered in his last moments are inexcusable. No form or level of justification can bring back the life of this child. The vicarious trauma inflicted on the other children cannot be measured, and the lifelong implications they may endure,” she said.

“People responsible for this dreadful crime must be punished harshly and never be allowed to come into contact with children ever again. Schools need to enforce codes of conduct that promote the safety and safeguarding of children at all times.”

Investigations are ongoing.

