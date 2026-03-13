News

16-year-old allegedly fatally stabbed by fellow pupil at Gauteng school

By Enkosi Selane

13 March 2026

A 16-year-old Grade 9 boy lost his life on Thursday, 12 March, after he was allegedly stabbed by a fellow pupil on the grounds of Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong, Carletonville.

The injured pupil was rushed to a local clinic, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his sadness at the loss.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of life and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased pupil and the Badirile Secondary School community,” he said.

The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, confirmed that the incident occurred during school hours.

“Preliminary reports indicate an altercation occurred between two pupils on school grounds on Thursday morning, during which a 17-year-old Grade 10 boy allegedly stabbed a Grade 9 pupil, causing severe injuries,” said Mabona.

School and police move to act against alleged perpetrator

In the wake of the tragedy, Badirile Secondary School has begun internal disciplinary proceedings against the alleged perpetrator.

Simultaneously, police are conducting a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Mabona confirmed that the Gauteng Department of Education has also deployed its Psychosocial Support Unit to the school, which is scheduled to arrive on Friday, 13 March 2026, to provide counselling and emotional support to affected pupils and teachers still reeling from the incident.

Chiloane used the tragedy as an opportunity to appeal to families across the province to take an active role in shaping young people’s behaviour at home.

“We strongly discourage any acts of violence among pupils, as such actions have irreversible consequences,” he said.

He further emphasised that the responsibility of keeping pupils safe could not rest with schools alone.

“We urgently call upon parents and guardians to assist us in instilling discipline in our children at home, as it takes a collaborative effort to ensure our pupils behave appropriately and remain safe,” Chiloane added.

