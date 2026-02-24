66% of children in SA schools parents don’t pay school fees

According to StatsSA, school fees constitute the largest component of household education expenditure in South Africa.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA)’s latest Education report has revealed that nearly seven in 10 children attending school in South Africa do not pay tuition fees, underscoring the far-reaching impact of the country’s no-fee schooling policy.

According to the report, 65.7% of individuals aged 5 years and older who attended educational institutions in 2024 did not pay for tuition, while 34.3% did.

Sharp decline in fee-paying students

The report shows a dramatic shift over the past two decades. In 2002, almost all students (99.6%) paid tuition fees. By contrast, just over a third paid fees in 2024.

Stats SA attributes the sharp reduction largely to the introduction of the no-fee schools policy in 2007, which expanded access to free basic education.

“By 2010, the percentage of fee-paying students had already been reduced by more than half, reflecting the policy’s substantial impact,” the report notes.

School fees still biggest household cost

For those who do pay, the report stresses that school fees remain the largest component of household education expenditure.

“These fees have consistently increased at a rate exceeding headline inflation,” it added.

The rising cost of education, the report warns, presents “a significant challenge across the globe, with implications for students, families and educational institutions”.

It adds that inflation affects more than tuition.

“The impact of inflation extends beyond tuition, influencing the affordability of housing, food and essential learning materials.”

Money still a barrier to attendance

While more students benefit from no-fee schools, financial constraints remain the biggest barrier to education, keeping thousands out of classrooms.

This is especially true for students from low-income households and marginalised communities.

In 2024, 29.5% of individuals aged 5-24 who were not attending an educational institution cited “no money for fees” as the reason. This is slightly less than 30.5% recorded in 2015.

Provincial data shows notable disparities. In Gauteng, 42% of those not attending in 2024 cited lack of money for fees, up from 37.6% in 2015.

Nationally, most of those who did not attend school because they lacked money for fees had completed Grade 12. In 2024, 1 101 128 individuals in this category had matric as their highest qualification, accounting for 72.8% of the total.

Other factors to no-schooling

Beyond financial constraints and employment, the data shows that a combination of academic, institutional and household pressures continues to shape school non-attendance patterns.

In 2024, 4.2% of individuals aged 5-24 who were not attending school cited family commitments, such as child-minding responsibilities, suggesting that caregiving roles within households still interrupt educational participation for a notable minority.

Academic performance also remains a barrier, with 9.8% reporting that they were “unable to perform at school or failed exams”.

This points to underlying challenges related to learning support, progression policies and possible discouragement following repeated academic setbacks.

Institutional access constraints are equally visible. A further 6.8% indicated that they were “not accepted for enrolment”, reflecting capacity limitations or administrative barriers in the schooling system.

In addition, 10.7% fell under “other reasons”, signalling a range of unclassified or complex factors influencing non-attendance.

