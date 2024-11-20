Beware of ‘bogus’ colleges: Deputy minister warns learners

'Unfortunately, unscrupulous institutions exploit students’ aspirations, wasting their time and resources,' says Higher Education Deputy Minister Gondwe.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Dr Mimmy Gondwe warned parents and students on Wednesday to be on the lookout for bogus and illegal private colleges.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign to expose these colleges, Gondwe expressed her concern over the illegal private institutions.

“I am saddened that the issue of bogus and illegal institutions persists despite previous awareness efforts by the department,” she said.

According to the ministry, after taking a walkabout in Braamfontein, in Johannesburg, to inspect whether colleges were compliant, Gondwe was satisfied that they were. However, she could not access one institution which was closed at the time.

‘Unscrupulous institutions exploit students’ aspirations

Gondwe highlighted several key indicators the public could use to tell whether the college was legitimate or not.

“Learners and parents must look out for when choosing private institutions of higher education include the certificate of registration issued by the department, which must be displayed on the premises.”

Furthermore, she said it is a requirement by the South African Constitution that private education providers register with the Department of Higher Education (DHET).

“Unfortunately, unscrupulous institutions exploit students’ aspirations, wasting their time and resources while providing unrecognised qualifications that hinder employment opportunities.

“This campaign seeks to raise awareness about these risks and safeguard the overall integrity of our education system,” Gondwe said.

Questions to verify the colleges

According to the department, the following questions are crucial as they help to verify institutions accreditation:

Is the college registered with DHET? This is the most important question, as registration ensures the college meets minimum standards.

Is the campus/site registered with DHET?

Is the registration certificate displayed? A genuine college will proudly display its registration certificate.

Is your desired qualification listed on the certificate? Verify that the college is authorised to offer your chosen course.

Do the qualifications in the brochure match those on the certificate? Be wary of colleges that advertise courses they’re not accredited for.

Can the college provide details of its teaching staff and their qualifications? A reputable college will be transparent about its faculty’s credentials.

Is the campus suitable for education and training? Ensure the college’s facilities meet your needs and expectations.

Do you understand your responsibilities as stated in the contract? Carefully review the contract before signing to avoid any misunderstandings.

How does the private college compare to public colleges in terms of qualifications and services offered? Research and compare the college’s offerings to ensure you’re making an informed decision.

‘Success of the campaign depends on stakeholders’

Additionally, the city’s Citizen Relationship and Urban Management Regional Director Irene Mafune said it is making an effort to guarantee compliance with by-laws in the areas of environmental health, building control, and land use management.

“The success of this campaign depends on collaboration among stakeholders, including law enforcement, educators, parents, and continuous public education. Together, we can promote compliance and protect our communities,” said Mafune.

The campaign was a partnership between the DHET and the City of Johannesburg (CoJ).

Gondwe emphasised that though the campaign was launched in the city, it was aimed at highlighting the countrywide problem.

Individuals are encouraged by the department to verify the accreditation and legitimacy of education providers before enrolling.

“Individuals who need help with verifying whether a college is legally registered may use the email, DMSdesk@dhet.gov.za, Callcentre@dhet.gov.za or call 0800 872 222,” the ministry concluded.

