New Centre of Excellence for Molecular Biology and Life Sciences to open in South Africa

The initiative aims to bridge the scientific knowledge gap...

Thermo Fisher Scientific and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) have joined forces to establish South Africa’s first Centre of Excellence for Molecular Biology and Life Sciences.

The Centre, set to open in Pretoria in September 2024, aims to enhance training and skills development in molecular biology, equipping future scientists with state-of-the-art resources and hands-on experience.

Speaking to The Citizen, SAMRC Senior Scientist Dr Pritika Ramharack said the partnership is rooted in a mutual goal.

“This partnership was born from a shared commitment to building African scientific capacity. With a vision to bridge the scientific knowledge gap, the initiative focuses on delivering advanced molecular training and research capabilities to empower emerging African scientists.

“Together, the SAMRC and Thermo Fisher Scientific are committed to expanding Africa’s research capacity through sustainable training programmes that equip young scientists with essential technical and soft skills,” she said.

Centre’s curriculum and training opportunities

This Centre is envisioned as a key training ground for African MSc and PhD students, with a goal to train 5,000 young scientists over the next five years.

The Centre’s curriculum will cover both technical and soft skills, including practical modules in polymerase chain reaction, sanger sequencing, cell culture, and proteomics as well as essential skills in finance and people management.

“This initiative not only increases employability and skill levels but also contributes to building a robust scientific workforce.

“By empowering young scientists with cutting-edge skills, the Centre supports South Africa’s ambition to become a hub for scientific research and innovation across the continent,” Dr Ramharack said.

Starting in 2025, the Centre is expected to welcome its first cohort of students, who can apply via an online portal once the advertisements are released to their respective universities.

Dr Ramharack said applicants must ensure their applications are approved by their direct line managers and heads of department.

She added: “The Centre will also provide a stipend covering accommodation, travel, and daily expenses.

“This financial support ensures accessibility for a diverse pool of applicants from various universities.”

Plans to expand across the continent

Dr Ramharack said the initiative aims to foster collaboration with other African institutions by establishing additional regional hubs across North, East, and West Africa to advance scientific innovation across the continent.

“Expanding these hubs is essential to foster scientific growth, promote innovation, and support collaboration across the continent.

“Such development empowers African scientists to address local health and research needs, contributing to global scientific advancements.”

Dr Ramharack emphasised that both organisations are making substantial contributions to ensure the success of this initiative.

She said SAMRC brings decades of expertise in capacity development and partnerships with South African universities.

“Through its Biomedical Research and Innovation Platform, the SAMRC has provided molecular technique training to students from historically under-resourced universities, offering both supervision and mentorship for Master’s and PhD candidates.

“The SAMRC’s research capacity development programmes and funding opportunities allow us to engage key university stakeholders in this initiative, while also offering premier infrastructure through our established laboratories across South Africa.”

She also highlighted that Thermo Fisher Scientific contributes advanced laboratory equipment, specialised training, and an extensive network of partnerships across the African continent.

“In collaboration with key partners, Thermo Fisher also provides vital soft skills training for our trainees.

“As a global company with a strong African presence, Thermo Fisher will leverage its connections to support the expansion of regional hubs,” she added.

