City Power urges residents to upgrade prepaid meters before deadline

Hundreds of customers continue to scramble at Eskom and municipality offices to ensure their systems are upgraded.

The deadline for prepaid electricity users to upgrade their meters is midnight on Sunday, 24 November. Picture: X/@RekordNewspaper

As the clock counts down for prepaid electricity users to upgrade their meters draw to a close, City Power has urged residents with unconverted meters, including bypassed, vandalised and those without meters to visit their nearest Service Delivery Centres (SDC) to finalise their upgrades

The deadline for prepaid electricity users to upgrade their meters is midnight on Sunday, 24 November.

Don’t be left behind

City Power spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has also called on residents from Rabie Ridge to come forward and ensure that they are not left limbo from 26 November 2024.

“City Power has extended its office hours for today and tomorrow (7am – 7pm), to ensure that every meter is duly re-coded.

“While some of our SDCs such as the one in Lenasia opened with longer queues, the majority of our offices have low volumes of customers. We therefore encourage customers to take advantage of this opening to avoid flocking in at the last hour, Mangena said.

Few customers

Mangena added that Randburg, Roodepoort, Midrand and inner city have few customers.

“We urge residents in those areas to visit the centres today and complete the upgrading process, which is quick and easy.

“The volume of customers in Reuven, Alexandra and Hursthill has also subsided, with queues moving quickly. Customers serviced by those SDC are also encouraged to go and get their TID related queries to be resolved. We are deploying additional resources to assist with managing the queues in Lenasia,” Mangena said.

Mangena said over 99% of the city’s vending prepaid meters have been duly upgraded, with just a handful of that category of customers still pending upgrades.

Mangena added that a further update on the number of customers that are still outstanding will be provided later in the day after consolidating the data.

