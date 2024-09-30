Eastern Cape teacher suspended over alleged rape of pupil

A teacher from Toli High School has been suspended following rape allegations involving a Grade 10 pupil.

An Eastern Cape teacher has been suspected following recent allegations of rape of a Grade 10 pupil at a Lusikisiki school.

The province’s MEC for Education, Fundile Gade, cautioned predatory educators against targeting pupils on Monday.

This comes after he “learnt with shame” about the allegation against a teacher at Toli High School.

Teacher suspended amid investigation

The MEC said the incident was reported on 24 September, according to the report provided by the OR Tambo inland district.

“The district has swiftly moved to suspend the alleged perpetrator while an investigation is underway,” the department said.

Furthermore, the pupil was provided with support from the Social Support Services unit (ESSS). The psychosocial services provided to the learner include counselling and debriefing sessions.

According to the department, the incident has caused distress and trauma to the school’s community. Hence, the School Governing Body (SGB) visited the home of the alleged victim.

The department confirmed that the pupil’s family has already opened a case with the police.

Pupil’s family report rape to police

Gade said it was a shame to learn about the allegations against the teacher, adding that the South African Schools Act of 1996 declares a teacher in school as an ‘in loco parentis’.

“This means that such an educator betrays the trust not only of the learner but of the parents and the society at large,” he said.

“Remember, for education to take place, we need to create a mutual trust between us (the department) and parents.”

Gade added that incidents of this nature are eroding the trusts parents have in the education system.

“As the department, we shall not rest until justice is served for the learner,” the MEC warned.

Tembisa teacher sentenced for rape

Meanwhile, a creative arts teacher from Tembisa, Gauteng, was sentenced to five life terms for repeatedly raping a Grade 7 pupil between October and November 2019 earlier this month.

Bethuel Lesetja Makgetha, 50, raped the 13-year-old pupil multiple times, manipulating her into staying after school and threatening academic harm if she spoke out.