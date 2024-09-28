Soccer coach sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape

The Verulam Regional Court has sentenced a soccer coach to 25 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old boy in September 2023.

According to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the soccer coach, also a pastor, was sentenced on Wednesday following his guilty verdict.

On the night of Saturday, 16 September 2023, a nine-year-old boy and his friend slept over at Mhlasini area at the house of 59-year-old David Mkhanyisi Ntshulana, who was their soccer coach.

“During the night, the victim woke up with pain in his buttocks with his coach being naked next to him but pleaded his innocence,” said Netshiunda.

“The following morning, the coach took the victim and his friend to a church where he was a pastor. The victim told his friend of his rape ordeal and the friend advised him to tell his mother, and a case of rape was duly opened.”

The convicted coach was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

‘Soccer coach’ nabbed for rape

This was not the first soccer coach to be arrested for rape.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have previously arrested a 25-year-old man for alleged rape.

The suspect had recruited the victim after introducing himself as a soccer coach. He promised him a career in the Premier Soccer League junior teams.

The soccer coach then went to the young boy’s home, where he produced forms to the family to be filled in which basically stated that their son was going to join a Soccer Academy, said Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

“The family gave consent as they thought their young son was going to realize his dream of playing soccer in a professional environment,” said Mbele.

“The dream was quickly shattered when the young soccer enthusiast was allegedly raped by the same man who had recruited him.

“The young boy alleged that while at Kloof, the coach gave him a concoction to drink which left him drugged. It was during this time that the coach took advantage of him.”

Previous cases

The initial investigation revealed that this was not the first time that the ‘soccer coach’ had done this.

Cases of a similar nature were previously opened at Chatsworth and Marriannhill Police Stations. It was also established that the suspect has various cases also of a similar crimes which he committed in Johannesburg.

“Further investigations led the team to a so called clubhouse at KwaMashu ‘M’ Section. Police found a four-roomed-house with no kitchen. Four boys aged between 16 and 17 who were found on the premises were interviewed. It was established that they were from various parts of the province. They were lured by the suspect on the prospect of pursuing their soccer ambitions.”