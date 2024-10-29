Education minister responds to question on calls to subsidise school uniforms in SA

Amid growing calls to make education more accessible by subsidising or eliminating costs associated with school fees and uniforms, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has provided clarity on the government’s stance regarding free school uniforms.

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Commissioner Ngwanamakwetle Reneiloe Mashabela asked the minister about government’s position on subsidising school uniforms.

“Providing free school uniforms is essential to truly make education accessible and equitable; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what plans does she intend to put in place to (a) subsidise school uniforms and (b) ensure that uniform policies do not exacerbate economic disparities among learners?” she asked.

Addressing recent inquiries in Parliament on 22 October, the minister acknowledged the economic burden that school uniforms can place on families, especially those attending no-fee schools.

“The determination of school uniforms is the competence of parents through their School Governing Bodies (SGBs),” she said.

Sassa provides school uniforms

According to South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal, the total budget allocation of the 2023/24 financial year for all Social Relief of Distress (SRD) programs is R85 418 520 with a top-up of R9 715 500.

In February, the Limpopo Department of Social Development (DSD) reported a total of 50 learners who received school uniforms as part of the department’s back-to-school campaign.

“The DSD in partnership with Sassa, has embarked on a provincial campaign to provide school uniforms to poor and vulnerable learners. Of the 50 learners who received school uniforms, 26 are boys while 24 are girls,” the department said.

Improving underprivileged children’s lives

Member of the Executive Council for Social Development Nandi Ndalane, expressed her satisfaction with the effort, saying it had helped impoverished families and relieved students who were wearing subpar school uniforms.

“Today as a result of this government, no child studies on an empty stomach because of the critically important school nutrition programme. In the same vein, we have recognised the negative impact brought about by the lack of adequate school uniforms. We have, therefore put together resources to ensure that school uniform doesn’t become the impediment to learning.”

Furthermore, Ndalane said the initiative was proof of the importance of education in improving the lives of underprivileged learners.

“I firmly believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. By providing school uniforms to these learners we are not just giving them clothing, we are giving them a sense of dignity, belonging and the chance to focus on their studies without the burden of feeling inadequate or left out,” she concluded.

