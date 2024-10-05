Bela Act engagements cannot undermine transformation – Ramaphosa

'I call on each of you to support its implementation so that all our children receive a good quality education regardless of their circumstances,' said Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) bill into law at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in September. Picture: GCIS.

As some parts of the much-debated Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act have been put on ice amid further discussions, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that these discussions cannot undermine transformation.

Ramaphosa signed the bill into law in September but excluded the implementation of two clauses for three months for further consultation. These clauses deal with school admissions and language.

Speaking at the 24th National Teaching Awards held at Birchwood Conference Centre in Gauteng on Saturday, Ramaphosa applauded the Act.

He said it was “part of ongoing efforts to build an education system that is more effective and more equitable”.

“Among other things, the Act provides for early learning foundations to be strengthened, promotes greater accountability of parents for their children’s learning and promotes inclusivity in the classroom.

“The spirit and purpose of this new legislation is to ensure there is uniformity and fairness in educational standards between schools and across the country.”

Cannot undermine transformation

He said engagements over the Act were held in the interest of inclusivity, “but that process cannot undermine the transformational nature of this law”.

“I call on each of you to support its implementation so that all our children receive a good quality education regardless of their circumstances.”

Bela Act Court action

The controversial clauses of the Act have been criticised by the Democratic Alliance, with party member and Education minister Siviwe Gwarube boycotting its signing into law.

It instructed its lawyers to continue preparing a challenge to the Act’s constitutionality in court.

“There could hardly be a more divisive issue in South Africa than the right to mother tongue instruction in schools where this right has been established for decades.

“Afrikaans medium schools constitute less than 5% of the country’s schools.

“Their existence in no way contributes to the crisis in education, and turning them into dual-medium or English-medium schools will not help improve the quality of education for South Africa’s learners,” the party said.

