EFF lauds matric class of 2022’s success ‘in the face of poor service delivery’

Citizen Reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has commended the pass rate of 80.1% by the matric class of 2022, “considering that it has come in the face of poor service delivery.”

“The feat by these young people, particularly those who have not been afforded the luxuries that come with the separate development and that is entrenched by the Independent Examination Board (IEB), is both inspiring and saddening, as no young person should pursue education through difficult and dehumanising conditions,” said the EFF in a statement following the release of the matric results on Thursday evening.

“Many young people undertake a 12-year journey of pure hardship when they enter the schooling system, in which they cross rivers, walk long distances, endure physical and sexual harassment by corrupt teachers, utilise pit toilets and are cramped in overcrowded classes.”

ALSO READ: Matric results 2022: Free State leads provinces with 88.5% pass rate

The party further urged those who did not make it to use opportunities that are there to improve their results.

“To those who have not passed their matric, we send encouragement and strength and assure you that this does not mean the end. There are measures to improve your results and pursue alternative educational measures in the interim, which will contribute to the developmental needs of South Africa.”

Motshekga to receive her own report card

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has told Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to expect her own report card on Friday.

“Unless DBE addresses the issues of the high dropout rate and the ineffective curriculum offering that fails to fully develop knowledge and skills to access economic opportunities, the majority of matriculants’ future will be very limited,” said the DA on Thursday.

“Not only does the curriculum have to be tailored with a determined focus on cultivating entrepreneurship and creativity to best cultivate citizens that will be able to create economic opportunities and prosperity, the failure to establish a strong literacy and numeracy base in the foundation phases sets learners up for failure and increases the likelihood of them dropping out at a later stage or achieve poor quality outcomes to access further education as we have seen in Matric results.”

ALSO READ: Matric class of 2022 records pass rate of 80.1%

The party congratulated the matric class of 2022 on passing their exams despite the challenges they faced in the past three years.

“Not only did they have to suffer interrupted schooling due to the Covid-lockdowns and devastating floods, many of them also had to face increasingly difficult circumstances at home brought on by South Africa’s economic difficulties and continuous rolling blackouts.”

The party further thanked the teachers who helped pupils reach matric.

‘Outcomes speak for themselves’

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Gauteng congratulated the matric class of 2022 on their improved overall pass rate of 80.1%, specifically highlighting Gauteng’s 84.4% pass rate, making it the country’s second highest performing province.

“We also commend Gauteng for increasing its Bachelor pass rate and dominating the top ten best performing districts in the country. We recognise that these districts are in historically disadvantaged areas of our society,” said the party.

ALSO READ: Here’s how your matric marks are calculated and how much you need to pass

“The IFP Gauteng also extends its congratulations to all parents, teachers, school districts and communities, as well as the provincial department of Education, for their collective contributions to the Class of 2022 matriculants’ success.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde