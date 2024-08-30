Ekurhuleni students left in the cold as skills project ends

Ekurhuleni Artisans College students face challenges after their skills program is terminated, with many now concerned about their future prospects.

Students of the Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training College were left shocked when they were told their solar technicians skills programme had been terminated and they needed to vacate their residency within 24 hours.

This was through a verbal communication from their management, who broke the news at their Kempton Park campus on Wednesday.

Yesterday, a group of the students marched to the Gauteng City Region Academy offices wanting answers from the deputy director-general Percy Moleke.

‘How will I support my family’ – student

“How will I support my family now that this programme is being terminated?” said a student, who is a mother and breadwinner.

Another student said she regrets leaving her factory job to join this programme.

“We have been let down and now we will join the unemployed youth,” she said.

Students allege there was no clear curriculum and there were weeks they would do nothing.

They also complained about not receiving their stipend and that those in residence were now made to pay R1 000, despite the contract saying it will cover residence fees.

Contracts terminated due to poor performance

Gauteng premier’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the contracts were terminated due to poor performance.

“This is a strategic intervention by the government to ensure success in the programme and ensure that the candidates can exit with an accredited skill for their livelihood,” he said.

