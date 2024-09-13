Here’s when Nsfas applications for 2025 open

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has announced that applications for the 2025 academic year will open on Tuesday.

Higher education students who wish to apply for financial aid are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Requirements and eligibility

Before the Nsfas application portals open on 17 September, it is important to know whether you qualify to be an applicant.

To be eligible for Nsfas funding, applicants must be South African citizens, be registered or intending to register at a public university or Tvet college.

Applicants should also come from a household with a combined income of not more than R350 000 per annum, and meet the academic requirements of their chosen institution.

Additionally, applicants must not have previously received Nsfas funding.

Applicants seeking financial assistance for postgraduate studies will not be considered.

“As of the 2021 academic year, Nsfas will no longer provide funding for postgraduate courses.



“This includes postgraduate certificates, postgraduate diplomas, honours degrees, master’s, and PhD degrees,” Nsfas announced on its website.

However, it encouraged students funded in their undergraduate years to apply through the National Research Foundation (NRF).

Students with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.

Who does not qualify?

As stipulated above, students whose households receive over R350 000 per annum are not eligible for the Nsfas bursary.

Students who have received full study funding from other bursary sources are also not eligible.

“A student who already obtained an undergraduate qualification and wants to study for a second one, [cannot apply],” said the scheme.

Moreover, students studying at private higher education institutions may not apply.

“Students enrolled for qualifications that are not approved by DHET and, or SAQA accredited.”

Those who have obtained a certificate qualification and wish to study for a second certificate qualification are also not eligible for Nsfas funding.

What Nsfas covers

The Nsfas bursary covers successful applicants’ full registration fees, tuition fees and offers a book allowance.

Nsfas also pays for students’ accommodation or transport fees and offers a personal care allowance and living allowance.

The book allowance is approximately R6 000, while an accommodation allowance is capped at R45 000 for one year.

Applicants can submit their applications online through the Nsfas website or the myNsfas portal.

Supporting documents, including ID copies, proof of income and academic records, must be uploaded during the application process.