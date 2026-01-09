eThekwini municipality opens applications for 2026 student relief fund

The EMSRF is a lifeline for students who dream of higher education, but cannot afford it

Eligible residents of eThekwini municipality have been urged to apply for the 2026 eThekwini Municipal Student Relief Fund (EMSRF). The fund supports first-time undergraduate students who do not have financial assistance once they’ve been accepted into public higher education institutions.

The last day for applicants to submit their applications is Friday, 16 January 2026.

Application guidelines

Application forms can be collected from the municipality’s Sizakala Centres that have Human Resources Centre of Excellence offices. Alternatively, forms can be fetched from the EMA Offices, 4th Floor, Standard Bank Building, 26 Matthews Meyiwa Street.

The completed forms are to be submitted with the following:

Proof of admission or study from the public university or TVET college.

Academic results.

ID documents (student and guardian/parent).

Proof of income or affidavit.

Proof of residence.

Priority will be given to applicants who are underrepresented in terms of race, gender and disability.

If a response has not been received within 10 weeks of the closing date, the application should be considered unsuccessful.

Who qualifies for the funding?

The EMSRF is strictly for South African citizens who are permanent residents of eThekwini Municipality. Only students who are admitted to a public university or TVET college for a full-time qualification, which is recognised by the Department of Higher Education and Training, qualify.

Applicants enrolled at Unisa may be considered if they are not currently employed. For applicants to qualify, their household income must be below R200 000 per year. The applicant’s academic record must meet the requirements for their chosen programme to be eligible for the fund.

What does the fund cover?

The EMSRF covers registration fees and may offer limited support toward tuition. It aims to ensure that financial constraints do not stand in the way of academic success.

The fund excludes accommodation, meals, books, transport and other related costs.