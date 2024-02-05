Fleurhof parents do not want their children in a ‘gangster school’

Fleurhof parents are allegedly worried that their children will get exposed to gangsterism should they go to Die Burger High School

The parents of Fleurhof pupils who have not been placed in schools said they do not want their children to be enrolled at Die Burger High School in Newlands because they allege it has a history of violence and gangsterism.

Some pupils from Fleurhof have still not been placed

The parents met with Department of Education officials on Monday concerning the placement of seven pupils who are still without a school.

The pupils have been sitting in the corridors of Florida High School since schools opened three weeks ago. Their parents insist the children be enrolled at Florida High School, which is closer to Fleurhof.

A spokesperson for the parents, Selby Leshaba, told The Citizen the pupils were “being embarrassed in this situation because they see their peers going to class and in some instances they are insulted”.

Leshaba said the community of Fleurhof was planning a mass demonstration outside Florida High School to force it to accept their children.

“Why should these learners who come from the community struggle to get space in a school and they are missing out while the department insists they should go to a school known for violence and police visits,” he said.

Parents accused of being irresponsible

Leshaba said the Gauteng Education Department had sent social workers to force the parents to take the children to Die Burger.

“They were saying the parents are irresponsible but they are the ones who are irresponsible,” he said.

After a meeting on Monday, it was agreed that the Department of Education, working with the social workers and the parents, would seek alternative schools other than Die Burger.

“What was said is that working with the social workers we will find the children space elsewhere but not at Die Burger and not in Soweto,” he said.

However, Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupils had been allocated a school and the parents were being difficult.

“They are wasting curriculum delivery time for those learners,” he said.