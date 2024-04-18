Elections will delay when you’ll hear back on Grade 1 and 8 placements

The Western Cape recently closed its grade 1 and 8 admissions and received a record 102 680 applications for next year.

The Western Cape Education Department has alerted parents to a day delay in getting feedback on school placements for next year.

All those hoping to place their future grade 1 and 8 “bundle of joy” in a public school must register and apply for placements with their provincial education department. This is usually done between April and October of each year, with each province keeping different deadlines.

Record applications

The Western Cape recently closed its admissions and received a record 102 680 applications for next year. Gauteng applications run from 15 June to 14 July, while the admissions period for KwaZulu-Natal runs from 2 April to 30 September.

Here’s when you will hear back about placements

Schools in the Western Cape will now have a little over a month to consider all the applications they have received and draw up their placement lists.

The department said parents will see the outcomes of their applications online from 30 May, a day later than the original date planned.

“The date has been shifted by a day from 29 May 2024, to accommodate the public holiday for the general elections,” it said.

The next step

Once parents have heard back they have until 14 June to accept or decline placement offers. Once accepted, they must drop off certified hard copies of the documents required.

“It is especially important for parents to confirm their choice of school speedily when they have received offers from multiple schools. These parents are essentially ‘double parking’ on the system, stopping schools from offering these places to other applicants until they make their choice.

“If a parent has not confirmed their choice by 14 June 2024, the system will automatically confirm their top-ranked school that has made an offer. All other offers will then be removed, so that those places can be offered to other learners.

‘Don’t be disheartened’

The department said all those who had not received an offer by 30 may should not disheartened because places will likely open up.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to place every learner whose parents applied on time as quickly as possible,” it added.