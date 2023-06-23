Gauteng education extends deadline for Gr 1 and 8 online applications

By Citizen Reporter

The application period for online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 has been extended to 21 July, Gauteng Education Department has announced.

The application period was initially scheduled to close on14 July.

The department said the extension was prompted by some of the parents wishing to submit their documents to schools in person.

“We have deemed it fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools. We are also proud of having processed over 400 000 applications within a week,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“This is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand for the quality education which Gauteng offers.”

What is the new deadline?

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said the extension sought to give parents an opportunity to submit documentation immediately after the schools re-open.

“Parents now have until 21 July to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until 28 July,” said Mabona.

Despite this extension, parents and guardians are still encouraged to apply by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and registering to proceed with the application process.

The department, through its communique, said it had managed to successfully processed over 400 000 applications since the start of the application period a week ago on Thursday, June 15.

“A total of 408 714 applications were processed by the system. This amounts to 176 975 Grade 1 applications and 231 739 Grade 8 applications.

Where to get help

“We encourage applicants who require assistance with applying or have any application-related enquiries to contact our call centre on 0800 000 789 or WhatsApp us at 060 891 0361,” the communique read.

