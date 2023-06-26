Residents warned to brace for cold snap to hit Gauteng

By Faizel Patel

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for a cold snap expected to hit the province this week.

Regional weather forecaster Gauteng Weather shared the details on Twitter.

“Breaking: cold snap possible late in the work week,” it tweeted.

According Gauteng Weather, the icy conditions are expected to make landfall from Monday.

Temperatures

It says that Johannesburg and Pretoria are likely to experience windy conditions, with the mercury hovering between a minimum of 1 °C and 21°C for Joburg.

Pretoria will have slightly higher temperatures but will also experience a cold snap.

Gauteng Weather says the temperature is expected to be at a minimum of between 3 and 6 degrees, reaching a high of 23°C on Tuesday but dropping to 17°C on Friday.

Other areas

The South African Weather Service (Saws) also warned of cold weather conditions affecting other parts of the country.

“A cut-off low pressure system is expected over the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Namakwa District of the Northern Cape from Monday into Wednesday.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold, windy and wet conditions are expected with possible snowfalls on some mountain tops on Wednesday,” Saws said.

Emergency precautions

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services have urged residents to take extra precautions when using heating appliance during the cold weather conditions.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they will be on alert.

“The winter season is here, and it is during this period that the residents of Johannesburg lose their lives and property due to fire incidents.

“Some of these incidents result from unattended candles, heating devices, cooking appliances, braziers, improperly stored flammable liquids and illegal electrical connections. EMS urges the community of Johannesburg to exercise caution during this time,” she said.

The cold weather conditions are also likely to put pressure on the electricity grid as residents use electrical heating appliances to keep warm.

