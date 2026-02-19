GDE appoints independent law firm to probe Grade R pupil’s death

The investigation will further determine whether the matter was reported to the department and establish the cause of death.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has appointed an independent investigative law firm to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of Grade R pupil Manqoba Mnisi at Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville, Johannesburg.

It is alleged that earlier in February, the young boy was left unattended when he attempted to climb out of a classroom window, became trapped, and suffocated.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, on Thursday, formally introduced Buthelezi-Vilakazi Incorporated as the firm mandated to conduct the investigation.

Two-week probe into tragic incident

Manqoba Mnisi died on 2 February 2026, following an incident that occurred on the school premises.

“The unclear details surrounding the learner’s death prompted the Gauteng Department of Education to institute an independent investigation to establish the full facts surrounding the matter,” the department said.

As part of the process, Chiloane first met with the Mnisi family, where he formally introduced the law firm.

He then visited Bernard Isaacs Primary School in Coronationville to introduce the firm to the School Management Team (SMT) and the school governing body.

The appointed firm has been given two weeks to conduct its investigation and submit a report containing findings and recommendations.

Scope of investigation outlined

During the engagements, Chiloane outlined the purpose, terms of reference and scope of the investigation.

The firm will “conduct an investigation into the allegations surrounding Manqoba Mnisi’s death” and consult with the district director, circuit manager, cluster leader, the principal, teacher(s), the general assistant, the pupil’s parent(s), security officers, community members mentioned, pupils at the school and any other relevant witnesses.

The investigation must produce “clear findings which will complement specific recommendations” related to education laws, the South African Schools Act (SASA), the Employment of Educators Act (EE Act), the Children’s Act and any other applicable legislation.

ALSO READ: Family seeks answers after Thembisa school tragedy, GDE launches independent probe

The scope also includes determining whether there are merits to the allegations, examining the circumstances around them, and assessing the conduct of the teacher(s), the SMT and the principal.

It will further determine whether the matter was reported to the department, establish the cause of death, and assess whether any departmental employees failed to observe their legal obligations regarding the care of the pupil.

“Whether there is a general problem of this nature at the school, the role, if any, of the school governing body. Whether counselling was provided or not, and whether it is necessary to provide it now.”

‘Unwavering commitment to truth’

Chiloane reiterated the department’s determination to uncover what transpired.

“The department remains unwavering in its commitment to establishing the truth. We have full confidence in the independence and capability of Buthelezi-Vilakazi Incorporated to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation.

“Whatever findings emerge from this process will be acted upon decisively, as has been the case with previous independent investigations undertaken by the department,” he said.

NOW READ: When schools become sites of sorrow: A mother’s plea for our children in Gauteng