Grade 1 and 8 school placement offers to be sent on Monday – Lesufi

Grade one hopefuls have one sleep left before they learn where and if they have been placed in a Gauteng school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addressed the media at Hoërskool Menlopark on Sunday on the placement process for the 2023 Grade 1 and 8 Online Admissions in Gauteng.

Applications

The MEC explained MEC how parents who applied for Grade 1 and/or Grade 8 in Gauteng will be receiving placement offers throughout the duration of the placement period.

He also gave guidelines and insight on how the placement process would ensue.

SMS’s

Lesufi said there will be no need for a parent to access the system to accept an offer because the child would be placed at the mentioned school.

“Tomorrow we are releasing what we call ‘ happy SMS’s’. A happy SMS means as a parent you are going to get an SMS that says amongst the 764 000 people that have applied for spaces in our schools you were fortunate to be placed so tomorrow we are releasing those SMS’s to all parents”.

Gauteng Education MEC @Lesufi has announced the #2023OnlineAdmissionsGP placement period, which will be from 3 October 2022 – 30 November 2022. SMSes with placement offers will be sent continuously throughout the placement period to parents who applied online for Grade 1 & 8. pic.twitter.com/Ook4wSPlhF— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 2, 2022

Deadlines for acceptance

“Placement offers will be released to parents via SMS from 3 October 2022 – 30 November 2022. Placement offers must be accepted within 7 days. When schools reach full capacity, applicants will receive placement offers from schools with available space,” Lesufi said.

He said if parents and guardians have not received an SMS, they don’t need to panic as they are welcome to use their credentials to log on to gdeadmissions.gov.za and check whether they have received an offer or not.

#2023OnlineAdmissionsGP | MEC @Lesufi emphasised that placement offers which parents will receive, via SMS or when logging on to https://t.co/Cz8hkRsvke, are based on a specific criteria and the capacity of each school. pic.twitter.com/a2p3RO2SYR— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) October 2, 2022

Enrolment numbers

Lesufi said interventions are in place to address the situation regarding huge enrolment numbers versus available spaces.

The department said it has identified schools that received an overwhelming number of applications which exceeds the capacity of learners that they can afford to accommodate.

“About 275 Primary Schools are regarded as high pressure schools and about 221 Secondary Schools are regarded as high pressure schools,” the department said.

