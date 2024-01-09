Here’s how much registration fees will cost this year at some of SA’s major universities

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande during a press briefing at the DIRCO Media Centre in Pretoria on 24 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Most of SA’s major universities are open for registration next week, with students concerned about price increases in tuition, registration and accommodation fees.

With tuition and accommodation fees rising by 5.1% and 7.1% respectively, education is becoming harder to afford.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for registration at some of the country’s universities:

UJ

The University of Johannesburg has increased its registration fee from R3870 in 2023 to R5560, and from R6470 to R9270 for residence students.

WITS

The registration fee at the University of Witswatersrand remains at R9340 this year, and R10000 for residence students.

UKZN

The University of Kwa-Zulu Natal increased its fee from R 4350 to R4600, and from R 3380 to R3600 for residence students.

UP

Registration at the University of Pretoria increased from R7500 last year to R10000 in 2024.

NWU

North West University increased their registration fee from R11280 to R11810, and from R21070 to R21870 for residence students.

UFS

The University of the Free State (UFS) does not have a registration fee. Instead, students pay a first payments towards tuition from R15770 to R16700 and R8360 to R8770, for residence and non-residence students respectively.

UCT

Like UFS, the University of Cape Town does not have a registration fee. The initial cost for tuition and residence respectively remain at R31000 and R39000.

These increases follow guidelines set by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

NSFAS on fees

These increases will result in increased financial burdens for students and their families. Issues with the National Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have left some students needing to pay for their own registration, while waiting on the scheme.

Last year the NSFAS announced a cap of R45000 on accommodation fees.

“NSFAS introduced this cap to manage the unjustified exorbitant costs of accommodation, which seem to be based on price collusion,” said the scheme.

However, 11 of 26 SA universities were negatively affected by this cap, leaving some students without accommodation.

“The difference between the actual amount and the capped amount will lead to outstanding amounts on student accounts, which may not be recovered,” UP said.

Furthermore, NSFAS is cutting 10% of student beneficiaries, amounting to about 87, 000 students.

This decrease in financial aid will limit access to education for needy students and could also lead to another #FeesMustFall movement.