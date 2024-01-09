Matric pupils share their emotions and expectations as results day approaches

Matric pupils share dreams, fears, and high hopes for the future amidst exam results anticipation.

As the anticipation builds for the release of matric results on 18 and 19 January, the class of 2023 across the country is experiencing a range of emotions, from excitement and nervousness to stress and confidence. The Citizen reached out to several matric candidates to capture their thoughts and reactions during this crucial time.

Emma Jo De Melo: A mixture of emotions

Emma Jo De Melo, a matriculant, expressed a whirlwind of emotions as she awaits her results.

“I am overwhelmed with many emotions at the moment. I am delighted that my final chapters of school are coming to an end. I am anxious due to the expectations of having to achieve distinctions. And sometimes sorrowful due to my youthful years coming to an end,” she shared. Emma also highlighted her concerns about English and Mathematical Literacy marks, which play a crucial role in university applications.

Regarding the Afrikaans Paper 2, she remarked, “I felt that the examiners experimented with a more difficult vocabulary.”

Despite the rollercoaster of emotions, Emma has plans for the upcoming year, with a job already secured and a keen desire to apply to university pending the release of her results.

Storm Kok: Stress and reminders

Storm Kok, another matric candidate, revealed feeling stressed but emphasised the importance of maintaining perspective. “I’m very stressed out, but I’m also trying to remind myself that whatever happens, it doesn’t determine who I am. It’s not the end of the world,” Storm said.

Nervous about the results altering her plans for next year, Storm expressed concern about Accounting, labelling it as the most challenging subject. Despite the uncertainties, Storm aspires to pursue a bachelor’s in education in the senior phase and further education discipline.

Ama: Balancing calmness and anxiety

Ama admitted to feeling relatively calm at the moment but anticipates growing anxiety as the results day approaches. Expressing general nervousness, she said the Economics Paper 2 and Siswati were the subjects causing the most anxiety. “I can only complain about Econ; everything else was kind of smooth,” Ama said.

Looking ahead, Ama aspires to attend university and is open to exploring new opportunities.

Londani: mixed emotions and aspirations

Londani described a mixture of emotions, including nervousness, anxiety, and confidence. Concerned about disappointing others and the impact of the results on future goals, Londani said he had worries about Maths and Physical Science.

“The exams that I found challenging were Maths Paper 2, Physical Science (Chemistry), and Afrikaans paper 2. I just pray that everything turns out well,” Londani shared.

Hoping to be accepted into the University of Cape Town to study Actuarial Science, Londani is motivated to follow in the footsteps of his father.

Abe Nkamba: Nervous anticipation and future plans

Abe Nkamba admitted to a shift in mindset leading up to results day. “Now, I’m a bit nervous and anxious about them. These marks kind of make or break my future,” Abe confessed.

Expressing concern about not being satisfied with the results, Abe said that A level English and A level Chemistry were the most stressful subjects. Reflecting on a challenging English Paper 3, Abe told of the difficulties faced during preparation.

As for the future, Abe’s plans for 2024 include aspiring for medical school, with alternatives such as nursing or a BSc general.

As these matric pupils brace themselves for the unveiling of their results, the nation collectively holds its breath and hopes they will excel.