Hollywood Foundation eases back-to school squeeze

Some 20 000 learners at the participating schools will receive full uniforms, shoes and stationery.

A new learners’ support programme is set to ease the back-to-school burden weighing heavily on thousands of cash-strapped parents.

According to a national survey, 95% of parents suffer financial stress when preparing for the new school year. They battle to find the funds for fees, uniforms, and stationery.

Uniforms are a particularly important purchase because research has shown they help ensure consistent school attendance.

While national education policy forbids excluding learners who can’t afford uniforms, the reality is that those without are more likely to miss school.

With this in mind, The Hollywood Foundation has launched a Learner Support Programme, building on its 2025 initiatives, of Back-to-School supplies, bursaries and school infrastructure upgrades.

ALSO READ: EmpoweringHER Seminar & Business Awards 2025 returns to Inanda to celebrate women

Uniforms, shoes and stationary for thousands

The six-phase programme will kick off on 3 February 2026 with the first delivery to 12 no-fee schools across the country. Some 20 000 learners at the participating schools will receive full uniforms, shoes and stationery.

The foundation’s Public Relations Officer, Vuyisile Ngobese, said the 12 schools have been selected based on urgent need, including poverty levels, gaps in access to uniforms and stationery, and risk of absenteeism and dropout.

Ngobese quoted research by the Legal Resource Centre that found that some households spend up to 20% of their income on uniforms and that the cost of school uniforms and basic learning materials remains a barrier to consistent school attendance.

Yet uniforms are vital to “making schools safer, making students more disciplined, and improving student performance”.

Ngobese said the foundation’s strategy is phased and holistic.

It involves readying classrooms for learning and teaching and providing essential resources.

Year-round support

Beyond its back-to-school drive, the Foundation will continue education support throughout the year, with 100 000 learners expected to benefit from the more than R50 million budget set aside for the programme.

“The work done to date has made a real difference, and we’re now expanding our approach to create even greater impact. By going deeper and staying engaged longer, we aim to help restore dignity, build confidence, and support long-term sustainable learning success,” said Ngobese.

Support includes bursaries, skills development, and workplace readiness initiatives, as well as addressing infrastructure needs such as classrooms, furniture, sanitation, and learner safety.

Digital tools, academic support, student readiness, wellness, nutrition, and retention will also receive attention, said the Foundation.

Mandela Day in July marks the culmination of the programme.

NOW READ: Hollywood Foundation and MTN celebrate Gauteng’s brightest entrepreneurs, marking over R11.7m invested