Matric exams: Here’s the schedule for week six

The class of 2021 is now officially in its sixth week and fast nearing the end of their matric exams.

If juggling papers and studying becomes trickier by the second, we’ve got your back.

Your one-stop matric exam prep kit

The schedule for this week’s matric exams will be included below, as well as links to an archive of older exam papers to get you through this last stretch.

We’ve also included a few tips and tricks to keep you in the right frame of mind.

This week’s schedule

On Monday 29 November, it’s English HL P3, English FAL P3 and English SAL P3 at 9am, followed by Tourism at 2pm. The latter is a 3-hour paper, so you’d want to go in there prepped and ready.

Then on Tuesday 30 November, it’s Sepedi, Sesotho, Setswana, Xitsonga, Tshivenda HL P3, as well as FAL, SAL P3; as well as isiZulu, isiXhosa, Siswati, isiNdebele HL P3, FAL, SAL P3 during the morning session.

A three-hour paper on the theory of Information Technology P2 has been scheduled for 2pm.

On Wednesday 01 December, be prepared for Afrikaans HL P3, Afrikaans FAL P3 and Afrikaans SAL P3 at 9am, followed by Consumer Studies and Hospitality Studies at 2pm.

On Thursday 2 December, it’s Agricultural Sciences P2 and Nautical Sciences P2 at 9am, and Music P1 Theory at 2pm.

Finally, on Friday, 3 December, it’s Dramatic Arts at 9am, Agricultural Management Practice at 2pm.

Past exam papers

Use past matric exam papers to prepare and practice for your upcoming papers. The papers were made available courtesy of the Department of Basic Education.

The DBE archive is quite extensive and contains past National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination papers and supplementary exams going all the way back to 2008.

You can also download Grade 12 NSC papers from Matric.co.za.

Dealing with matric exam stress

Remember to set aside enough time to study, preferably in an environment conducive to the task at hand.

It’s important to keep your emotional and mental well-being in mind during the matric exams. The Department of Basic Education (DBE) recommends getting enough rest.

Take short breaks while studying. Constructive breaks will prevent your study sessions from continuing for too long, which could lead to mental exhaustion.

A change of scenery will boost your learning experience, so a short walk and a breath of fresh air might be all you need to push through that final study hurdle.