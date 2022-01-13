Information Regulator supports the move to stop publishing matric results

Citizen Reporter

The Information Regulator of South Africa has noted the decision of the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to stop the publication of matric results on public platforms, ostensibly in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

The regulator said the DBE is empowered to decide on how to bring its actions or decisions in compliance with POPIA.

Earlier this week the department announced that matric results will no longer be published on public platforms, citing the Protection of Personal Information Act.

The regulator met with the department on Wednesday to discuss its decision not to publish the matric results in compliance with POPIA and the conditions that must be adhered to in doing so.

“It is the view of the regulator that DBE has a duty to ensure that matriculants receive their results and that all matriculants can access the results in an appropriate manner.

POPIA provides clear rules for the safeguarding of personal information.

“These rules include, for example, a requirement for agreement between the department and a dissemination platform prescribing how that platform should process the personal information,” said the regulator.

“Such an agreement should bind the platform on processing personal information in terms of POPIA, with a specific requirement for the safeguarding of personal information supplied to the dissemination platform,” the regulator said.

In instances where personal information related to results is being disseminated, the regulator explained that matriculants must be made aware of the intention to publish their information and their right to object thereof.

“POPIA would also require that the matriculants be advised of such an intention to disseminate the information and be advised of their right to object to such dissemination of information,” the regulator said.

The regulator added that once an objection has been made, the department has an obligation to remove the complainant’s personal information before publishing.



