St Andrew’s College achieves stellar set of matric results across subjects

Citizen Reporter

Against the backdrop of two years of learning disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, all 81 matric pupils from St Andrew’s College in Makhanda achieved a stellar set of Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) results across all subjects.

The matric class that wrote the IEB NSC exams in 2021 had a 98.39% pass rate. This was a slight improvement from 2020’s pass rate of 98.06%.

Matric Class of 2021

St Andrew’s College’s headmaster Alan Thompson congratulated the class of 2021 for their stellar performance, saying the school had been working tirelessly on building true academic excellence.

“Our strategic imperative is to create academic options, that every boy can find his own giftedness, and flourish. As a non-selective school, we believe we are able to provide a subject range to suit every boy.

“We are proud of the matric results of 2021, which reflect the efforts of a cohort of boys who have contributed fantastically in our diverse range of holistic school activities, under difficult conditions,” Thompson said.

Below is a list of the top matric achievers at St Andrew’s College:

Five distinctions

Dominic Owen

Dominic Owen. Picture: Supplied

Owen from Johannesburg, who is described as St Andrew’s College’s Dux Scholar, achieved six distinctions in Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Geography, Life Orientation, Mathematics and Physical Science.

Miles Jackson

Miles Jackson. Picture: Supplied

Jackson, who is also from Johannesburg, got five distinctions in Geography, History, Life Orientation, Mathematics (95%) and Physical Science.

Jacob Erasmus

Jacob Erasmus. Picture: Supplied

Erasmus, who is from Gqeberha, also passed with five distinctions in English Home Language, History, Information Technology, Life Orientation (91%) and Mathematics.

Nicholas Holmes







Nicholas Holmes. Picture: Supplied

Holmes, who is from Johannesburg, passed with five distinctions in Geography, Life Orientation, Mathematics (91%) and Physical Science.

Ross Mullins

Ross Mullins. Picture: Supplied

Ross Mullins, from Makhanda, got five distinctions in Geography, History, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Physical Science.

Four distinctions

The other matric pupils at St Andrew’s College who excelled in their final exams and passed with four distinctions were:

Daniel Bradfield (Makhanda) – Among the top 1% for Visual Arts

Daniel Bradfield. Picture: Supplied

English HL, History, Life Orientation, and Visual Arts (95%).

Dylan Marx (Makhanda)

Dylan Marx. Picture: Supplied.

Geography, History, Life Orientation and Mathematics.

Stuart Christie (Cape Town)

Stuart Christie. Picture: Supplied

English Home Language, History, Life Orientation and Music.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa and political parties applaud matric class of 2021