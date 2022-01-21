Here’s how much it costs to have your matric exam re-marked

Citizen Reporter

Expectation versus reality can be a bitter pill to swallow, especially when completing your high school education.

If matric candidates feel their results are either not accurate or could be better, they do luckily have options.

These come in the form of applying for supplementary examinations should they qualify, applying for remarks or rechecks, and/or receiving counselling.

Supplementary exams

Anyone wishing to meet the requirements for National Senior Certificate (NSC) and obtain a Grade 12 matric certificate must register before 15 February.

Senior Certificate registrations close on 31 January.

Applications can be found here, and more information can be found here.

Exams through the Second Chance Matric Programme will be written in July.

Face-to-face classes and online classes are available to prospective rewriters.

Re-marks

If pupils wish to apply to have their exams re-marked, they can do so by clicking here.

However, be aware that remarks will cost you.

To have your NSC paper rewritten, you will have to pay R104 per subject. Rechecks cost R25 per subject.

Re-marks only take place until 4 February, so make sure to apply as soon as possible, if you plan on taking this route.

To apply and learn more, click here.

Getting counselling

Matrics experiencing disappointment and despondency have many resources at their disposal to get help.

If they are comfortable, they can approach their school, which can put them in touch with the relevant parties.

Matrics can also phone the Safe Schools hotline on 0800 45 46 47.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group is also available 24/7.

Counsellors can be called from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday, on 011 234 4837. They can also be reached on the 24-hour helpline, on 0800 456 789.

