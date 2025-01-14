Class of 2024 matric results: How we overcame

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the 'unprecedented achievements' of students in their matric exams reflect their personal dedication and commitment.

The King’s School Discovery Principal Andre Berrange with some of his class of 2024. Picture: Supplied

The matric Class of 2024 had to overcome tremendous challenges, including burnout and the COVID-19 pandemic, to achieve historic results.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday announced that South Africa’s Class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, the country’s highest mark since the dawn of democracy.

Matric pass rate

The pass rate increased by 4.4% from 82.9% in 2023 — the matric cohort also achieved the most bachelor passes and distinctions.

Gwarube confirmed the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams at an event on Monday evening.

Overcoming the pandemic

Hamida Moosa, principal of Al Aqsa High School in Lenasia, told The Citizen that students burnt the candle at both ends to achieve amazing results.

“They’ve made us immensely proud and really put their shoulders to the wheel. These are the learners who entered their high school education at the height of the pandemic. They’ve shown us what resilience is and what dedication and hard work can achieve.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa hails matric class of 2024 for historic pass 87.3% rate

Challenges

The Citizen also spoke to some matrics, and with a sigh of relief, said they were glad that the wait was finally over, and they felt were overwhelmed by their results.

Aaliyah Patel, who achieved a Bachelor’s Degree (BD) pass, said she endured bouts of burnout studying for the matric exams.

“We had it tough. Our high school was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. The stress of the final exams was a feeling I would never miss, the stress of passing and making sure I reached my required marks was beyond what I was expecting, and I cried at certain times because of the fear of not achieving my bachelor’s.”

Burnout

A learner from Highlands North, in Gauteng, said he also struggled with burnout.

“The last one I think was Geography and Maths. I experienced it… We were writing so many times each week [that] I was getting tired. At St Johns, they gave us advice to re-energise, so that helped.”

Levi Nyathi of Highlands North Boys High School described the last year as a rude awakening, saying he realised early last year that if he did not pull up his socks he would not be able to achieve a Bachelor’s Degree (BD) pass.

“I did not get as much as I expected for maths and physics, and I had to tell myself to pull up my socks. I began studying more and having less sleep. I don’t recommend not sleeping. I got used to the routine of studying and the more I achieved, the more I wanted to push higher and fulfil my potential”.

Achievements

Her cousin, Raees Patel, from Lenasia Secondary, said he is relatively happy with his marks.

“I achieved five distinctions and was 1% or 2% off the other ones. So, I will be sending them for remarks and hopefully come back with seven distinctions. I achieved a Bachelor’s pass and am in the top 1% of students and am very happy with that.”

Nabeeha Hassen said she was happy with her marks but could have done better.

“Two distinctions, happy with that. Yes, I could have done better. But I tried my best and that’s all that matters.”

Extra lessons

Junior Banda from Allen Glen High School said: “The hardest part was starting the year with so much energy, then trying to maintain that as the year went on. I had to dig deep for motivation, but the hard work has paid off in the end”.

Keo Mabale, incoming matric at Allen Glen High School, said there are lessons to be learnt from the Class of 2024.

“Moving into the matric year, it’s going to be hard, so it is about being prepared, studying earlier.

“Definitely, matric is going to be harder than Grade 11. I’m equally prepared, but at the same time, I am expecting the unexpected. My goals for this year are to develop proper study methods, getting at least three of four distinctions,” Mabale said.

Kopano Buthelezi from Acudeo College in Protea Glen, Soweto, shared this advice to this year’s matrics.

“That is why my message to those who will be doing Grade 12 this year is that they must be smart and find a strategy that works for them instead of being hard on themselves”

Ramaphosa hails matrics

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the matric Class of 2024 for achieving a historic pass rate, stating that the pupils’ “unprecedented achievements” reflect their personal commitment and the progress made in the basic education sector.

Ramaphosa said the achievements of the Class of 2024 are a “proud contribution to and evidence of our progress as a nation during 30 years of freedom and democracy”.

“These results reinforce our resolute development of our nation’s most valuable resource, our young people. They also provide proof that we are undoing apartheid’s planned legacy of intergenerational indignity, disadvantage and poverty for the majority of South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: Bosa says SA’s ‘true’ matric pass rate much lower than 87.3%