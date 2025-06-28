WATCH: Dream comes true for student who managed to get Tyla as his date for his matric dance

Matriculant Mollwane Madiba's dream came true when Grammy award-winning singer Tyla showed up to his matric dance.

A dream come true: matric student Mollwane Madiba with his date, Tyla at his matric dance. Picture: @BALUCIAGA/X

Dreams come true for those who are persistent and patient enough. These words hold true for matric student Mollwane Madiba.

After months of campaigning like a politician in election season and with a child-like conviction that was borderline delusional, Madiba’s dream of having Grammy award-winning singer Tyla as his matric dance partner come true.

The South African global star attended the matric dance after many people thought Madiba’s dream wouldn’t become a reality.

Even a day before the dance, doubt began to creep in as Madiba started asking people who might be interested in being his date to reach out to him.

“I just got to Sandton to get my suit, I don’t want to go to this dance alone,” he said in a video. “If there’s anyone who wants to go with me, message me ASAP [as soon as possible].”

Getting Tyla to his matric dance

Not only has Madiba used TikTok to show his seriousness in getting Tyla’s attention, but he also got his schoolmates to join in the movement.

In one video students ask “Who do you think Mollwane is taking to MD?” followed by responses of “Tyla, obviously.”

Using the hashtag #MOandTYLAForMD, almost all the videos feature Tyla’s song Push 2 Start. Madiba has seemingly met Tyla, as he has a photo of himself with the Water singer.

In one video shot in what appears to be a school library, the photo of the two is displayed prominently on bookshelves, walls and wherever it can be seen.

Tyla’s big Nickelodeon night

Real name Tyla Laura Seethal, the 23-year-old singer recently became the first African artist to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards — the global show that celebrates the biggest stars in television, music, film and digital media, all voted for by children.

Tyla was nominated in two categories – favourite global music star and favourite music collaboration for Show Me Love, her track with WizTheMc and Bees & Honey.

Tyla opening the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. pic.twitter.com/bXuJZbJle3 — ToonHive (@ToonHive) June 22, 2025

She walked away with the favourite global music star award, beating nominees from six other regions: Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, North America and the UK.

Accepting her award, Tyla said she was proud to represent Africa on the global stage.

“This means the world to me — to represent Africa on a global stage and be recognised by all of you amazing kids out there… wow. Thank you for believing in me and dancing with me. Africa to the world!” she said.

