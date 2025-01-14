Ramaphosa hails matric class of 2024 for historic pass 87.3% rate

The matric pass rate increased by 4.4% from 82.9% in 2023, with the group also achieving the most bachelor passes and distinctions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the matric class of 2024 for a historic pass rate, saying the pupils’ “unprecedented achievements” testify to their personal commitment and the advancements in the basic education sector.

South Africa’s class of 2024 achieved an 87.3% pass rate, which is the country’s highest ever since the dawn of democracy.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube announced that the pass rate increased by 4.4% from 82.9% in 2023 – the group also achieved the most bachelor passes and distinctions.

Gwarube confirmed the results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams at an event on Monday evening.

‘Evidence of progress’

Ramaphosa said the achievements of the class of 2024 are a “proud contribution to and evidence of our progress as a nation during 30 years of freedom and democracy.”

“These results reinforce our resolute development of our nation’s most valuable resource, our young people. They also provide proof that we are undoing apartheid’s planned legacy of intergenerational indignity, disadvantage and poverty for the majority of South Africans.

“These results demonstrate the agency, resilience and pride of the youth of our nation in creating a better future for themselves and for all of us,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Appreciation’

The president said the public and private basic education sectors, including pupils, teachers and parents deserve appreciation for the results.

“The doors of learning have swung wide open and we will celebrate each new generation that passes through these doors successfully.

“As government and our partners in civil society, we must all work together to ensure that learners such as the Class of 2024 are able to take up as many opportunities as we can create for them to succeed,” Ramaphosa said.

Challenges

Ramaphosa said challenges in the education sector must be tackled head-on

“The achievements of the Class of 2024 must also sharpen our resolve to attend to challenges affecting the education sector and our economic performance. We are confident the Class of 2024 will itself produce some of the answers to these challenges,” Ramaphosa said.

