Crawford International matric class of 2025: A legacy of excellence and global readiness

Crawford International proudly celebrates the class of 2025 following outstanding performance in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate examinations. These achievements reflect academic rigour underpinned by a learning culture focused on confidence, capability and global readiness.

In 2025, Crawford International students achieved a remarkable 1 428 distinctions across the group, demonstrating depth, consistency and sustained excellence across campuses. A total of 21 students attained overall averages of 90% and above, placing them among the top academic performers nationally.

An additional 126 students achieved averages between 80% and 89%, highlighting the strength of the broader academic profile. Results reflect collective excellence rather than isolated success, with multiple students earning eight, nine, 10 and even 11 distinctions.

Top academic performers include Manzil Harikaran-Giandev (La Lucia), who achieved 11 distinctions alongside a perfect 100% in Engineering Graphics and Design. Sashen Ramlal (Lonehill) earned 10 distinctions, while Shweta Singh (Lonehill), Dristhi Ramsumer (North Coast) and Celia Wentzel (Sandton) each achieved nine distinctions.

Several students achieved eight distinctions, representing campuses across the country and reinforcing the group’s academic strength.

Seven IEB Commendable Achievement Awards were secured by students ranked in the top 5% nationally across five or more subjects, alongside eight IEB Outstanding Achievement Awards recognising top 5% performance across six or more subjects.

These accolades reflect consistency, discipline and intellectual depth across a demanding subject range.

These results highlight the effectiveness of Crawford International’s holistic educational approach, which develops students intellectually, socially and ethically. Students leave equipped with critical thinking skills, adaptability and leadership capacity suited to an interconnected world.

Dr Siza Majola, Managing Director of Crawford International, congratulated the class of 2025 on a milestone defined by perseverance and achievement, noting that the support of families and teachers played a vital role.

Crawford International congratulates every student who contributed to this exceptional outcome. The Class of 2025 departs prepared not only for tertiary success, but to lead with purpose in a rapidly changing global landscape.