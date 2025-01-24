‘I encourage you to dream big’ — Mashatile tells matric class of 2025

'Do not be discouraged by your background and the challenges that you have gone through,' Mashatile said.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile encouraged the 2025 matric class to dream big and increase the standard of passing the National Senior Certificate.

Speaking at the fourth annual matric excellence awards ceremony, Mashatile said the country relies on the matrics to build a better future.

Matric journey tips

The deputy president further gave the class tips to conquer their matric journey:

Focus on your studies, and do not allow peer pressure to influence you. Time management and discipline are key!

Focus on mental and spiritual health. This balance will help you maintain emotional stability and resilience. Keep social connections with loved ones, exercise, and pray.

Block out negativity, ignore discouraging voices from peers or neighbours, and stay focused on your goals.

Avoid distractions; those who aim high often avoid the ‘cool crowd’; choose your company wisely.

Students to embrace discipline

Furthermore, Mashatile advised the pupils to stay away from illegal substances that will end up destroying their futures.

“I urge all of you to stay away from alcohol, drugs, and other harmful behaviours, including violence of any form, early entry into sexual behaviours leading to teenage pregnancy and STDs,” he added.

Mashatile further urged them to embrace discipline, resilience, and ambition as they embark on their final year of school.

“Today, we look to you, the Matric Class of 2025, to maintain and exceed the high standards set by your predecessors.

“Focus, determination, and hard work will guide you to success,” Mashatile said.

The Deputy President also announced a significant initiative for higher education, with the government offering 50 bursaries to top-performing students from Kwa-Mpumuza.

According to Mashatile, the National Skills Fund provides the bursaries in partnership with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas). They will support students accepted into public universities and TVET colleges.

‘Do not be discouraged’

While celebrating the achievements of the matric class of 2024, whose efforts helped KwaZulu-Natal achieve an impressive 89.5% pass rate, Mashatile emphasised that the future rests on the shoulders of the next generation of matriculants.

“I encourage you to dream big and remain focused on your goals!

“Do not be discouraged by your background and the challenges that you have gone through. You deserve the best that life has to offer,” he said.

Mashatile’s message extended beyond academics, emphasising the importance of mental health and resilience.

He urged students to seek help when faced with challenges and assured parents of the government’s commitment to supporting their children’s development.

“To the parents whose children may not have passed this time. Please know that this is not the end of their journey. Every setback is a setup for a stronger comeback,” Mashatile concluded.

