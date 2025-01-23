Limpopo’s top matric pupils get rewards

Top 2024 Limpopo matriculants celebrated with awards, laptops, and vouchers at Thaba Moshate.

Most pupils who received awards prepared for exams in the dark due to load reduction. Picture: Alex Japho Matlala

It was a day filled with jubilation, ululation, song and dance when top achieving 2024 matriculants in Limpopo were rewarded for their hard work this week.

The event was held at Thaba Moshate Hotel Casino Convention outside Burgersfort on Monday.

It was attended by the mayor of the Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality, Eddie Maila, and Sekhukhune district municipality mayor Minah Bahula.

Limpopo matric results celebration

Most former pupils who received awards are from impoverished families and they prepared for exams in the dark due to load reduction.

Twelve top achievers from the municipality received laptops, certificates of appreciation and stationery vouchers.

A total of 15 schools that achieved a 100% pass rate were also presented with laptops and stationery vouchers for administrative purposes.

“We are a municipality with dreams of a better life,” said Maila. “Education is indeed the only weapon that can enable us to achieve that dream. A dream of a better life for all.

“That is why this day is dedicated to all those who had sleepless nights studying, denying themselves leisure, throughout the year in an endeavour to harvest at the end of the academic year.”

“We are also a mine-rich municipality. Agriculture, tourism and mining are the three pillars of Limpopo’s economy. So, if we get our children ready for the job market from the beginning of the year, we know that when they graduate chances are they will eat pasta instead of pap.

Three pillars of Limpopo’s economy

“They will come back after tertiary graduation and work in this municipality in local mines,” Maila said.

Maila called on parents to be involved in their children’s education and on the private sector to support communities in the interest of improving learning and teaching in Limpopo.

“When we work together, we can achieve more,” he said.

The 2024 top achiever’s award went to Annastacia Mashego from Sehlaku Secondary School.

“I am very grateful to be awarded this prize.

“This prestigious award means everything is possible if you work hard, if you put your mind to it,” she said.

‘You work hard’

Bahula urged pupils who did not pass in 2024 to take advantage of the second chance programme to improve their results.

“Never be disillusioned. The future is in your hands,” she added.