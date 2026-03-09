‘Let’s close this chapter’: Matric Class of 2025 urged to collect NSC certificates

Gauteng's Class of 2025 matriculants can collect their NSC certificates from their schools starting Tuesday.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has urged the class of 2025 to collect their National Senior Certificate (NSC) from their respective schools.

The department reminded recent matriculants on Monday that the certificates are ready for collection and that the document is a critical requirement for employment opportunities, tertiary studies, and bursary applications.

“All candidates who wrote the November 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations can collect their certificates from their respective schools from Tuesday, 10 March 2026,” the department said.

‘A lifelong document’

GDE said the matric certificate remains one of the most important academic documents a person will ever hold.

“Your National Senior Certificate is a lifelong document, required for employment, tertiary applications, bursaries and many other opportunities,” the department said in a statement.

The department encouraged the class of 2025 to ensure they collect and keep the document safe as they prepare for the next stage of their lives.

“Let’s close this chapter properly and step boldly into the future,” the GDE added.

District offices ready to assist

The department said its district offices across the province remain available to residents with a range of education-related services.

“The Gauteng Department of Education has 15 district offices across the province, ready to assist you with all your education needs,” the department said.

Apart from certificate collection, district offices also provide support with school admissions, reporting incidents such as misconduct or bullying, and handling general inquiries.

Certificate-related services available

The department also reminded residents that several services relating to matric certificates are available through its offices.

“We also offer these key services, including reissuing lost or damaged matric certificates, combining results into one certificate, and correcting personal details on certificates, such as name or ID updates,” the department said.

Residents who require assistance can contact the GDE through its contact centre on 0800 000 789, via WhatsApp on 060 891 0361, or by email at [email protected].

