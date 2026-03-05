Ivory Park teacher in custody over alleged Grade 12 sexual assault

Preliminary reports suggest the teacher was privately tutoring the pupil outside school hours when the assault is alleged to have occurred.

A 37-year-old mathematics teacher from Ivory Park Secondary School has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault of a Grade 12 pupil.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed on Thursday that the alleged incident reportedly took place in December 2025, while the pupil was still in Grade 11.

According to the Gauteng department of education (GDE), the pupil’s mother formally reported the matter to the school principal on 2 March 2026.

Reports on the matter

Preliminary reports suggest the teacher had been offering private tutoring sessions to the pupil at his residence outside school hours where the assault is alleged to have occurred.

“The educator was arrested on Wednesda, in connection with the alleged sexual assault,” the department said.

“The arrest followed attempts by the educator to evade authorities as he had been absent from school earlier this week.”

Department responds

MEC Chiloane described the allegations as deeply concerning.

“Educators are entrusted with the responsibility of nurturing and guiding our pupils and within the schooling environment, they effectively serve as parents to the children placed under their care.

“They must therefore always contribute towards ensuring the safety, well-being and development of our learners at all times,” he said.

The department is also in contact with the pupil’s family to offer support and counselling during this difficult time.

“We will make certain that all due processes are followed in addressing the matter appropriately,” the GDE said.

Legal proceedings ahead

The GDE confirmed that internal processes have been initiated to address the matter.

“While these remain allegations that must be tested through the appropriate legal processes, we take matters of this nature extremely seriously and will ensure that our internal processes are followed accordingly,” Chiloane said.

