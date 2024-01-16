South African schools are like a war zone, says Rise Mzansi

The new political party has appealed to government to ensure school safety.

According to SAPS data there were 27 murders, 59 attempted murders, 707 assaults and 229 rapes at educational facilities between January and September 2023. Picture: iStock

New political kid on the block says that South Africa has seen more than 200 incidents of rape at schools between January and September last year.

Rise Mzansi appealed to national government to ensure school safety and compelled the president and the minister of Basic Education to place a sharp focus on school safety this year.

Rapes, assaults and murders in SA schools

“According to SAPS data, from January to September 2023, there were 27 murders, 59 attempted murders, 707 assaults and shockingly 229 rapes at educational facilities, contributing to the increase in pregnancies and dropout rate for adolescent girls,” the party said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Back to school nightmare | The Citizen

According to the party, more than 10% (about 3 000) of South Africa’s almost 25 000 schools still use pit latrines, which have also took pupils’ lives.

“Rise Mzansi is therefore calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to prioritise school safety in his State of the Nation Address (SoNA). We are not asking the president for a new plan but to give full political and budgetary effect to the National School Safety Framework and the Schools Act,” the party said.

Rise Mzansi said it would petition the presidency concerning school safety. The petition will be available for the public to sign.

“Through a petition, which will be delivered to the National Council of Provinces ahead of the president’s last Sona in this Parliament, RiseMzansi calls on South Africans to lend their support and solidarity to making schools safe spaces for children and learning,” the party said.

ALSO READ:Back to school: Parents feel the pinch as price of uniforms, stationery too high | The Citizen

Rise Mzansi said it would also encourage school governing bodies and civic groups to work with the party in ensuring the safety of pupils.

“We want to ensure that we protect, care and provide the necessary support for effective monitoring of our schools and the millions of pupils who are enrolled within them,” the party said.