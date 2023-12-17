Multi-Party Charter shopping for a presidential candidate?

'There is no truth to any of this,' says DA leader John Steenhuisen.

The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (MPC) has refuted claims suggesting it is looking for a presidential candidate outside of the coalition ahead of next year’s elections.

When a pre-election coalition pact was signed this year, the Multi-Party Charter agreed that the leader of the largest party would not automatically be the presidential candidate.

It was, however, decided that the largest party in a coalition would get the position of leader of government business.

This means Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen would most likely be deputy president should the Multi-Party Charter obtain a majority in the 2024 elections.

‘No truth’

As the 2024 general elections edge closer, it remains unclear who will ascend to Mahlamba Ndlopfu, which is the official residence of the president.

According to Sunday Times, the charter’s donors would prefer presidential candidates who are not part of the coalition.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas and Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi have reportedly been approached.

Madonsela and Jonas have ruled out such, while Zibi confirmed that Rise Mzansi was asked to join the charter, but declined as his party was looking to campaign for the elections without being part of the coalition as it was “a DA intellectual project”.

ALSO READ: MultiParty Charter: Contender to ANC faces ‘uphill battle’ – analysts

“We are not saying we are not willing to go into a coalition with other parties in case South Africans don’t choose the ANC,” Zibi told the publication.

Steenhuisen has dismissed claims that the charter is looking for a candidate outside of the coalition.

“There is no truth to any of this. [Neither] the MPC nor I have had discussions with any of these individuals. Rise Mzansi were sent an invitation, along with a variety of political parties, to join the charter but they have so far chosen not to participate,” the DA leader said.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald has reportedly proposed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa as candidates.

Multi-Party Charter agreement

In August, the Multi-Party Charter agreed on the principles of power sharing, including how the parties would work together and allocate ministerial positions and parliamentary seats if they come into power.

The political parties agreed to use the principle of merit in appointing people to go to government and that the same party cannot lead in both the executive and legislature arms of government.

They also agreed to lifestyle audits of all the executives.

READ MORE: Multi-Party Charter goes a step farther towards a real new dawn

Furthermore, the parties will not entertain working or co-governing with the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The parties also agreed to relook at the design of the Cabinet since the executive, in its current form, was bloated.

Recently, the Multi-Party Charter welcomed two new parties, Ekhethu People’s Party (EPP) and the United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP), taking up the total number to 10.

The coalition consists of ActionSA, IFP, FF+ and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), among other parties.