Tributes pour in for William Smith, SA’s beloved TV teacher

South Africa mourns the loss of William Smith, renowned TV teacher, who passed away at 85 after battling cancer.

President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the Order of Baobab in Silver to William Smith at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS

Tributes have been pouring in for South Africa’s favourite mathematics and science teacher, William Smith, who has passed away following a battle with cancer.

In a brief statement, Smith’s daughter, Jessica Smith Penfold, confirmed that her 85-year-old father died surrounded by family at home in Perth, Australia.

She added that her father, best known for the TV programme Learning Channel on SABC 2, was recently diagnosed with advanced, incurable cancer.

‘Faced his final moments with grace’

“He faced his final moments with grace, expressing contentment in his accomplishments and the impact he made in the fields of education and conservation. His legacy will endure through the lives he touched and the difference he made. William will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him,” said the family.

Smith’s televised lessons were sometimes the only high-quality mathematics and science instruction many young people in South Africa received over the years.

ALSO READ: William Smith questions if pupils ‘really’ need Shakespeare in syllabus

Born in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), Eastern Cape, Smith’s first venture in the field of education was the creation of ‘Star Schools,’ which offered outstanding education at a reasonable cost with experienced teachers.

In 1990, he started producing the Learning Channel’s educational television programmes, and as a result of his work, Smith was voted one of the top three presenters on South African television in 1998.

Order of the Baobab awarded in 2019

In 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa awarded him the Order of the Baobab (silver) in recognition of his services to teaching and the “demystification of mathematics and science”. The National Orders are the highest awards that South Africans can receive.

As tributes poured in on social media, the South African government extended its condolences to Smith.

We extend our condolences to South Africa's favourite teacher, William Smith. He has died aged 85 after a short battle with cancer. #RIPWilliamSmith pic.twitter.com/lXmQ9wp97h — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 21, 2024

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said Smith’s impact on education was felt across generations.

ALSO READ: Do schools teach for the sake of the subject rather than the sake of the pupil?

‘Indelible mark’

“His dedication to making complex subjects accessible and engaging to countless students has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our educational system,” Mbalula said.

“William’s legacy is not just in the knowledge he imparted but in the passion for learning he inspired in so many.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of William Smith, a celebrated South African Science and Mathematics teacher whose impact on education has been felt across generations. His dedication to making complex subjects accessible and engaging to countless students has left… pic.twitter.com/Gds8qH2ubm August 21, 2024

The Democratic Alliance said Smith transformed maths and science learning for countless students.

“A lifetime of pioneering work in education, especially as South Africa’s most treasured television teacher, who transformed maths and science learning for countless students,” the party said.

🕊️ The DA mourns the passing of South Africa's most treasured television teacher, William Smith, who transformed Maths and Science learning for countless students.



We extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/85niF7tjzu — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 21, 2024

The IFP said Smith’s dedication and passion inspired students.

“His legacy will endure through the countless lives he touched,” the party said.

ALSO READ: Jacques Sellschop and Madiba: Tales of tennis, phone calls and a secret oxtail dinner