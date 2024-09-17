Nsfas 2025 applications: Beware of scams

Students previously funded by Nsfas do not need to reapply every semester or year.

NSFAS has issued a warning to students and applicants about several new scams to be on the lookout for. Photo: Facebook

As the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) 2025 applications prepare to open on Friday, students are warned to be vigilant against scams.

Nsfas has reiterated that its representatives will never call or SMS students to verify or validate their details or ask for personal information like passwords.

“If you are receiving suspicious messages or calls from fraudsters posing as Nsfas staff do not share your personal details,” the scheme reiterated.

SCAM ALERT!! NSFAS will not call or SMS you to verify or validate your details or ask you to share your personal details such as your password. If you are receiving suspicious messages or calls from fraudsters posing as NSFAS staff do NOT share your personal details. pic.twitter.com/4MeXJrCMgZ August 16, 2023

These scams aim to exploit vulnerable students seeking financial aid.

What to watch out for

Red flags to watch out for include unsolicited calls or messages requesting personal or financial information, fake Nsfas websites or social media profiles, and promises of guaranteed funding or scholarships in exchange for payment.

To ensure a safe application experience, students should only use the official Nsfas website and verify information through reputable sources.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Nsfas or the institution’s financial aid office.

Students have also been advised to keep their login credentials and personal information confidential, monitor their accounts, and report any unusual activity.

Emails or messages with urgent or threatening language should be treated with caution.

Reapplying

Regarding the application process, students who were previously funded by Nsfas do not need to reapply every semester or year.

This is because the bursary funding is valid for the duration of their studies.

“Funded students don’t need to reapply for NSFAS every semester or year if they are approved for funding and meet the academic requirements. NSFAS funding is for the duration of a student’s studies, including subsequent years,” the bursary shared on its website.

However, exceptions apply for returning students, course changes, or non-funded courses.

Students transferring from different institutions such as from a TVET college to a university will need to reapply for Nsfas.

“Your Nsfas funding is subject to you registering for a Nsfas-funded course. If you want to register for a course that is not funded by Nsfas, you will be unfunded.”

Nsfas appeals criteria

Students who have been rejected by Nsfas or have been defunded are given an opportunity to appeal this decision.

According to Nsfas an appeal is a request from a student to the scheme to reconsider its decision not to award funding.

Students who have been rejected or defunded can submit appeals within 30 days.

“The appeal decisions are subject to budget availability. Appeals will only be considered for students who have applied to Nsfas for financial aid.”

The following students may not appeal, according to Nsfas:

Students registered for a qualification that Nsfas does not fund;

Those who have reached N+2 (or N+3 in the case of students with disabilities).

Gap year students who were previously denied financial aid to because they did not meet the academic eligibility criteria.

The institution (that they are registered with) has not submitted their registration record to Nsfas or has submitted an incorrect registration record such enquiries should be directed to the institution.

